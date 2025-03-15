Capital Management Associates NY Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

