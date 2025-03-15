HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,804,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,524 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,069,785 shares of company stock worth $254,537,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.92, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.