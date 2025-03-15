iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

