Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 165,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biofrontera by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 811,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 309,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biofrontera by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 811,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 316,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Biofrontera Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Biofrontera stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.93. 48,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

