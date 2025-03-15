Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 467 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $163,293,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 44,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.