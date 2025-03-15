Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Decreases By 64.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 13th total of 83,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 660,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 179,978 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.23. 85,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,513. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

