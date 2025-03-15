4,163 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Bought by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $23,686,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,525.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

