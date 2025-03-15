Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Grows By 124.8%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,433. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,491,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,636,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 79,133 shares during the period. Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.