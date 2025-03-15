Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Grows By 124.8%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,433. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
