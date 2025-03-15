Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Grows By 124.8%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDWGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,433. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,491,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,636,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 79,133 shares during the period. Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

