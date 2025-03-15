Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.39). Approximately 32,628,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.81).

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 363.22.

In other Tesco news, insider Gerard Murphy acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £148,400 ($191,954.47). Insiders have bought 40,073 shares of company stock worth $14,867,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

