Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $42.14

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.80. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 41.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.