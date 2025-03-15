Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR opened at $331.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $275.02 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.17.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total value of $32,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,775.76. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,383,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Enstar Group by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in Enstar Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 3,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

