Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Decreases By 57.4%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the February 13th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

