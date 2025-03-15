Comparing Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD)

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Klaviyo and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klaviyo -4.92% 0.89% 0.75% CareCloud -35.25% -87.98% -50.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Klaviyo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klaviyo $937.46 million 9.72 -$308.23 million ($0.18) -185.31 CareCloud $111.01 million 0.22 -$48.67 million ($3.20) -0.46

This table compares Klaviyo and CareCloud”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Klaviyo. Klaviyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Klaviyo and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klaviyo 0 5 14 0 2.74 CareCloud 0 2 2 0 2.50

Klaviyo currently has a consensus price target of $49.44, indicating a potential upside of 48.23%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given CareCloud’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Klaviyo.

Risk and Volatility

Klaviyo has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Klaviyo beats CareCloud on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

