VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNRX

VolitionRx Stock Down 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VolitionRx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.