Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.23%. The company had revenue of $121.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noodles & Company stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Noodles & Company worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.