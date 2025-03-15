Reviewing BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) & Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BV Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BV Financial $37.70 million 4.65 $11.72 million $1.09 13.86 Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.40 $7.83 million $3.21 7.56

BV Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BV Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BV Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40% Wayne Savings Bancshares 17.74% 16.26% 1.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

42.7% of BV Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of BV Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BV Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BV Financial beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

