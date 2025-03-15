Contrasting Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senstar Technologies 4.25% 3.99% 2.98% Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Actelis Networks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senstar Technologies $34.46 million 2.33 -$1.29 million $0.07 49.29 Actelis Networks $7.72 million 0.61 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -0.61

Risk & Volatility

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Actelis Networks. Actelis Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senstar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Senstar Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Senstar Technologies and Actelis Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senstar Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Actelis Networks has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 559.63%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than Senstar Technologies.

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Actelis Networks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

