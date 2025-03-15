StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.26 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

