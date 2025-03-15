BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. 1,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

BT Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About BT Brands

(Get Free Report)

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.