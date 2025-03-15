Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 3,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Maiden Holdings North America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This is a positive change from Maiden Holdings North America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

