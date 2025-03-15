Promising Financial Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., D-Wave Quantum, Visa, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance providers, and investment firms. These stocks represent ownership in companies whose performance is typically influenced by interest rates, economic policies, and the overall health of the financial system. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 91,672,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,620,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,480,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,648. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $10.96 on Friday, hitting $515.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,771,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,730. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.94. 11,956,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,871,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. 260,099,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,005,437. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,810,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The firm has a market cap of $616.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.62.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,542,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,252,988. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

