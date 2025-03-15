Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $563.01 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $612.53 and a 200-day moving average of $606.02.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

