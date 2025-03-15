Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
