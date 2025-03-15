Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 0.5% increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

