ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ZBAI) Announces Earnings Results

ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares had a negative return on equity of 113.25% and a negative net margin of 515.00%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 31,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24. ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.40.

ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

