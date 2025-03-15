Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $24.27 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $113.27 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

