Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 193 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Chevron by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 245,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,982 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.98. The firm has a market cap of $276.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

