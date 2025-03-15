IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a 20.0% increase from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. IDT has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.83.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 17,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $806,334.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

