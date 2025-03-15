The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:GS opened at $542.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $612.79 and a 200-day moving average of $566.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.41 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

