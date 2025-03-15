Impact Capital Partners LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total value of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,383.80. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,155,054 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $211.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.