European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.51. 77,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 391,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.90 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.28.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

