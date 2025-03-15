Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 22,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 5,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

