United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.23 and traded as high as $65.23. United States Cellular shares last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 127,922 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United States Cellular by 34.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

