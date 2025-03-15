Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 170,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 150,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

