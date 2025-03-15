SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.59 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.48 ($0.10). Approximately 13,696,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 4,018,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.10).

SolGold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20.

About SolGold

(Get Free Report)

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.