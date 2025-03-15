Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kardex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $315.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.38 and its 200 day moving average is $317.37. Kardex has a twelve month low of $239.22 and a twelve month high of $339.60.

Get Kardex alerts:

About Kardex

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.