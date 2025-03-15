Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kardex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $315.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.38 and its 200 day moving average is $317.37. Kardex has a twelve month low of $239.22 and a twelve month high of $339.60.
About Kardex
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kardex
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.