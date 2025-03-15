Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Up 116.1% in February

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGFRY traded up C$0.67 on Friday, reaching C$14.33. 3,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Longfor Group has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$24.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.93.

Longfor Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3034 per share. This is an increase from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

