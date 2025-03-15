SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Shares Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 8,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 139,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

About SoFi Next 500 ETF

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

