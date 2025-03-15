Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.16. 382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.
Iluka Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.1272 dividend. This is a positive change from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -407.68%.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.