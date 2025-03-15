Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.16. 382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

Iluka Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.1272 dividend. This is a positive change from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -407.68%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

