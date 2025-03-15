Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Wajax Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

