Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250.11 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 250.98 ($3.25). 15,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 65,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.27).
Journeo Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.08. The firm has a market cap of £42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Journeo Company Profile
The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Journeo
- Trading Halts Explained
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Journeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.