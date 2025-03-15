Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250.11 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 250.98 ($3.25). 15,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 65,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.27).

Journeo Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.08. The firm has a market cap of £42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

