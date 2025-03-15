Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 4,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 10,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.