First National Trust Co Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.88. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

