Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 952,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dominari Price Performance
Dominari stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 1,033,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Dominari has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $13.58.
Dominari Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Dominari Company Profile
Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
