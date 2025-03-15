Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 952,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dominari stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 1,033,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Dominari has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominari stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dominari Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:DOMH Free Report ) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Dominari worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

