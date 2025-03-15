Erste Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,158,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 224,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Comcast Trading Up 2.1 %

CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.