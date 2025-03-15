Montis Financial LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 949.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average of $151.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

