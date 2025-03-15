Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Update

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the February 13th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 90,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,031. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

