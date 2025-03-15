Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 64,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

