Associated Banc Corp Has $7.84 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $479.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $302.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.66.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.