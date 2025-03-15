Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

